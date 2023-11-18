Top track

Body and Soul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eli Escobar all night long

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Body and Soul
Got a code?

Event information

Eli Escobar - With over two decades of electronic music eminence, Eli Escobar has confirmed his place amongst dance music greats. With an unparalleled record collection of handpicked gems and curveball productions, Escobar guides revellers through the hear Read more

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Eli Escobar

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.