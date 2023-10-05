DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lilac Magic Album Release Party

Timbre Room
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lilac Magic Album Release Show

With Special Guest Sharlese

Thursday, October 5th

Timbre Room

DOOR 7PM // SHOW 8PM

……………………………………

SAFER SPACE The following actions or displays of behavior will not be tolerated: bigotry, racism, sexism, transphobia, ho Read more

Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

