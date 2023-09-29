DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Boundaries

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
No Boundaries have been throwing some great parties in London showcasing a multitude of genres that are guaranteed to get the dancefloor moving. Expect Latin, Afrobeat, and whole lotta House from around the world. With No Boundaries residents and a special Read more

Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

