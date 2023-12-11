DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Schoolgirl Byebye

The Brooklyn Monarch
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
$25.75
The band Schoolgirl Byebye started because two best friends fell in love. Schoolgirl Byebye is an indie-pop band insisting on using as few effects as possible to create beautiful melodies. Over the past seven years, they have proved that soul mates do exis

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

