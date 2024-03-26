Top track

Alone

Whispering Sons

Oslo
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
London
£17.60

Alone
About

Whispering Sons headline Oslo in London on March 26th.

This is a 16+ event (under 18's accompanied).

Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.

Lineup

Whispering Sons

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open 7:30 pm
375 capacity

