Koyo - Moriches

Koyo "Would You Miss It?" Record Release Show

Amityville Music Hall
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, November 10th

Koyo ("Would You Miss It?" Record Release Show)

Soul Blind

Heads Will Roll

Wreckage

Balmora

High Reach

@ Amityville Music Hall

6 PM

16+

$20

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Koyo, Soul Blind, Heads Will Roll and 1 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

