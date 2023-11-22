DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phoneboy

Club Congress
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Psyko Steve Presents:
Phoneboy
with support from The Backfires

Wednesday November 22

Artist Presale: Thursday 10/12 at 7am PST
Click "Got A Code?" on the ticket link to enter the password to access tickets before general on sale Friday 10/13!

Gene Read more

Psyko Steve Presents

Lineup

The Backfires, Phoneboy

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.