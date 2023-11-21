DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Akira & Le Sabbat + Chat Perché + SÔNGE (DJ set)

La Boule Noire
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11
About

Akira & le Sabbat échappe à toute définition de genres. Un tourbillon queer mêlant le rap, le rock, la techno, l’electro... Les six membres de ce collectif hors norme abordent leur vingtaine les poings serrés, et transforment leur rage en un besoin frénéti Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire & Horizon Musique

Lineup

Chat Perché, Sônge

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

