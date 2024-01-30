Top track

Ghost Woman - Alright Alright

Ghost Woman

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20

Event information

Bien que Hindsight Is 50/50 soit le 3e album de Ghost Woman en 18 mois, le compositeur Evan Uschenko estime qu'il s'agit du 1er album qui capture enfin la vraie nature du groupe.

Certes, il y a une assurance qui semble s'appuyer sur l’album éponyme Read more

Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.

Lineup

Ghost Woman

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

