Zai, Nory, Jenny Alien, Abbie from Mars

Purgatory
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SPECIAL HALLOWEEN SHOW with a night of genre bending QTPOC artists. With tooth gems, grillz, a costume contest- Headliner ZAI will be performing unreleased tracks for the first time and with ample surprises. Costumes are welcomed but not required.

Lineup

Jenny Alien

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

