Clinic ft. Made By Pete (Crosstown Rebels)

Station1640
Wed, 13 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From Free

About

Clinic welcomes Made By Pete (Crosstown Rebels) on Wednesday, December 13th.

RSVP FREE Guest List (10-11 PM). Limited Availability. We recommend arriving by 10:45 PM.

2 for 1 drinks (10-11 PM).

For VIP table reservations/inquiries, email info@underrated Read more

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Made By Pete

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

