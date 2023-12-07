Top track

Until You Come Back To Me (Acoustic Version)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hil St Soul

The Fox & Firkin
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Until You Come Back To Me (Acoustic Version)
Got a code?

About

For our next hard-hitting Thursday event we welcome Hill St Soul on the 7th of December!

They don’t make them like Hil St. Soul anymore. The Zambian-born, London-raised artist weaves those two worlds into a rich tapestry of sound, feeling and experience – Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Hil St Soul

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.