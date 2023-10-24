DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Simone Prattico Trio “Oriundo”

Armani/Bamboo: Bar - Settimo piano di Armani Hotel Milano
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UNA SPECIALE “PRIMA VOLTA” PER JAZZMI, UN CONCERTO COINVOLGENTE E RAFFINATO PRESSO IL PRESTIGIOSO ARMANI/BAMBOO BAR, AL SETTIMO PIANO DI ARMANI HOTEL MILANO

Definito dalla stampa “un musicista eccezionale, di rara versatilità e con una vera e propria voca Read more

Presentato da Associazione Jazzmi.

Lineup

Simone Prattico

Venue

Armani/Bamboo: Bar - Settimo piano di Armani Hotel Milano

Via Alessandro Manzoni 31, 20121 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.