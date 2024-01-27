Top track

Pizzatramp / Rash Decision / Rank

New Cross Inn
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
£11

About

South London Scum is proud to present:

Sat 27th January 2024

PIZZATRAMP

(Three piece three chord skate punk straight outta South Wales, influenced by Black Flag, Beer, Pizza)

https://pizzatramp.bandcamp.com/

RASH DECISION

(Punk / Hardcore / Crossover Read more

Presented by South London Scum.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rash Decision, Pizzatramp

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

