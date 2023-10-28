DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Zia Presents: House of Whorrors

Purgatory
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Presented by @club.zia, House of Whorrors is a queer halloweekend rave featuring a halloween market, T4T pumpkin decorating, visual coding, and DJ sets in the genres of techno/trance/hardcore/breakcore/gabber/jungle & more!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

