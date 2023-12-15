Top track

In My Head

FIDLAR FIDmas

Pappy and Harriet's
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
Pioneertown
$50.99

About

Sid The Cat Presents

FIDLAR FIDmas

W/ Sad Park, Death Lens

12/15/2023 at Pappy + Harriet's

Sure, life's a risk. But FIDLAR have proven that risks are worth taking. Starting out as a group of drunken punks playing gnarly house shows around Los Angeles,...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

FIDLAR, Sad Park, Death Lens

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open 8:00 pm

