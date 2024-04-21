DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alasdair Roberts

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 3:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Acclaimed Scottish musician Alasdair Roberts returns to Kings Place as part of Scotland Unwrapped marking the publication of his book Library of Aethers: Selected Lyrics 1994-2023. Familiar as an interpreter of traditional songs and ballads, Alasdair is al Read more

Presented by Kings Place.

Lineup

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open3:30 pm
200 capacity

