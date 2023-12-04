Top track

Jon Spencer - Trash Can

Jon Spencer

Elkton Music Hall
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
$25.47

About

Jon Spencer has been an influential and innovative force in the independent music scene since the mid-80s. An acclaimed live performer, he has toured all the continents except Antarctica and has released over 25 albums.

He is the creator of fierce punk-in...

Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Jon Spencer

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

