DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Punk Rock Karaoke feat. (mems Bad Religion / Circle Jerks, Dickies, Pennywise, Goldfinger)
The original deal since 1996. They play....YOU sing! Pick a song, they give you the lyrics. They call your name and voila! you are the singer in a punk rock band ba...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.