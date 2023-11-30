DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA Filmforum: Harry Smith w/ Live Score

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmLos Angeles
Los Angeles Filmforum presents films by (and about) Harry Smith with live score performed by Will Epstein, Dave Harrington and Photay (all in person!).

Full program notes at:

https://www.lafilmforum.org/schedule/summer-fall-2023/abstraction-and-eviction-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LA Filmforum
Will Epstein, Dave Harrington, Photay

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

