DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Angeles Filmforum presents films by (and about) Harry Smith with live score performed by Will Epstein, Dave Harrington and Photay (all in person!).
Full program notes at:
https://www.lafilmforum.org/schedule/summer-fall-2023/abstraction-and-eviction-
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.