DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Horror Business with Sweet Revenge

The Midnight Hour
Sun, 22 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsSan Fernando
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pop up vendors and a tribute to My Chemical Romance by Sweet Revenge!

This is an all ages event

Presented by The Midnight Hour Récords.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Midnight Hour

1101 San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91340, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.