Lourdes

Angelo Mai
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:30 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

23-24 ottobre 2023 h 18.30 e 20.30 (spettacolo per 30 spettatori alla volta)

LOURDES

di e con Emilia Verginelli

consulenza letteraria Sara De Simone

suono Francesca Cuttica

luci Camila Chiozza

produzione Bluemotion

© Claudia Pajewski

ringraziamenti Read more

Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Lineup

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
190 capacity

