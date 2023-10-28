Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

California Love - HipHop & RNB Halloween Party

Church Dundee
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyDundee
£7

About

Join us for a night of thrilling beats, wicked costumes, and nostalgic hits from the golden era of 90s and 00s Hip-Hop and R&B.

DJs spinning everything you can imagine from the 90s and 00s covering everything from 2Pac, Biggie, Mase, Mary J. Blige, Nas, D Read more

Presented by The Legends Events
Venue

Church Dundee

15 Ward Rd, Lower, Dundee DD1 1ND, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

