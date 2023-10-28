DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Retro Game Show Night Presents The Family Fuss!

Club Congress
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
ComedyTucson
From $17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday October 28

6pm doors, 7pm show

$15

21+

It's a frighteningly funny Family Fuss on Saturday October 28 at Hotel Congress!

Join Tucson's hostess with the mostest Chatty Kathee and her effervescent executive assistant Swish Manley for a hilarious

Club Congress & & Golden Gravy Productions

Retro Game Show Night

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

