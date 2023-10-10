DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sister, Sister: Theater Camp

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 10 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Calling all theater kids! This one is for you! Cherry Jaymes and Dev Doee are both two reformed theater kids who are excited to go back to their roots with Sister Sister Theater Camp. Featuring the city's best theater girlies: The Blair Bitch, Hanukah Lewi Read more

Presented by Dev Doee & Cherry Jaymes
No Covid-19 entry requirements

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

