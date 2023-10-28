Top track

Need In Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ritual Halloween at The Haunted Hotel

South Place Hotel
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Need In Me
Got a code?

About

This Halloween we take over a 5 star central London hotel complete with 2 rooms of music, a secret garden, a covered rooftop, + hotel rooms available to book for attendees in a stunning unused location situated next to Liverpool street..

Flashmob (Defecte Read more

Presented by Resonate Media.

Lineup

Flashmob, Dunmore Brothers

Venue

South Place Hotel

3 South Pl, London EC2M 2AF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.