A Musical Celebration of John Prine

Arden Gild Hall
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Reprising last year's popular sold out John Prine tribute, members write us for a discount link. John would have appreciated this alternative to Black Friday!

A Musical Celebration of John Prine: Honoring his 77th Birthday on October 10 (yes, on Nov. 24!) Read more

Presented by Arden Concert Gild
John Prine, Butch Zito, Stackabones and 1 more

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

