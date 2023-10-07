DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comic Sans Domenico - Pietro Sparacino

Officina San Domenico
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:30 pm
ComedyAndria
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PIETRO SPARACINO

Stand up comedian, autore e attore.

Nel 2009 è componente della prima ora del gruppo SATIRIASI, con cui partecipa al programma "STAND UP COMEDY" in onda su Comedy Central.

Dal 2015 al 2017 è nel cast de Le Iene in veste di inviato. Nel Read more

Presentato da CapitalSud APS.
Pietro Sparacino

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

