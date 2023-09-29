DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"hi again, first ever live show this friday at DIJONSS (opposite rough trade east in london) celebrating the new hemlock release out the same day. come say hi, it’s free!"
Ticket does not guarantee entry - please arrive early.
This is an 18+ event
