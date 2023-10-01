DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burnaboy #IToldThem: Listening Party

Cococure Haus
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
Burnaboys official DJ! Spaceship Billy touring U.K. and Europe to give you an experience of Burnaboy's latest Album #ITOLDTHEM.. it is a whole new mood !

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by High Society.

Spaceship Billy

Cococure Haus

27 Broadway, Newham, London, E15 4BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

