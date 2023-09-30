DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sesion De Tarde

MAT32 // DISCOS BAR
Sat, 30 Sept, 5:00 pm
PartyValencia
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Entrada Anticipada garantiza acceso durante todo el evento.

Incluye Copa / 2 Cervezas.

Para mayores de 21 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por MAT32.

Venue

MAT32 // DISCOS BAR

Carrer de Matias Perelló, 32, Bajo, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.