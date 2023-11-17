Top track

Chronicles of Dub: O.B.F & Charlie P, Kibir La Amlak, Omega Nebula + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

After a succesfull launch this summer, Chronicles of Dub returns. Don't miss a night of Dub, Roots Reggae, Steppas and more sounds from across the soundsystem culture spectrum. 🇯🇲

French soundsystem O.B.F cross the chanel for a rare London show, w/ Char Read more

Lineup

Charlie P, O.B.F, Kibir La-Amlak

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

