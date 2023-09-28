DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Toilettes Mixtes : Open air

Le Barboteur
Thu, 28 Sept, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Yo les fêtard•es, c’est Toilettes Mixtes !

Après un open air de folie intersidérale au Parc de Belleville, nous avons la somptueuse joie de voir l'été se prolonger au Barboteur pour une des toutes dernières date à ciel ouvert de notre saison ! Viens vivre Read more

Présenté par Toilettes Mixtes.

Venue

Le Barboteur

19 Quai du Lot, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.