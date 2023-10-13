DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pengting Tarantino Presents:
The Cosmic Disco Rodeo
Reece Litchfield part of Dead Boys Disco brings his punk and funk heat to a brand new party at Hand of Glory. Come and check this out.
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.