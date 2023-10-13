DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pengting Tarantino Presents The Cosmic Disco Rodeo

Hand of Glory
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
Pengting Tarantino Presents:

The Cosmic Disco Rodeo

Reece Litchfield part of Dead Boys Disco brings his punk and funk heat to a brand new party at Hand of Glory. Come and check this out.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Hand of Glory.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Hand of Glory

240 Amhurst Rd, London E8 2BS, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
120 capacity

