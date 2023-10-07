DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hector Romero, Forward Disco, Sid Vaga

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hector Romero - Romero has found a balance by playing records at spots such as Filter 14 in NYC, Stereo in Montreal, Locomia in Portugal, and in other clubs around the globe. Mixing different types of music together is his "sound" and it is this mixture th Read more

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Hector Romero, Sid Vaga, Forward Disco

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.