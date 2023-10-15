Top track

Terrorist....is the State

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Necrotic Society, Staleworth, Phantom Bay

The Kingsland
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Terrorist....is the State
Got a code?

About

Necrotic Society, Staleworth, Phantom Bay, Alagator, Will Romeo (of Neckscars)

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian

The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Necrotic Society , Phantom Bay

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.