Family Cash - Only for an Hour

Family Cash

The Silverlake Lounge
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FAMILY CASH: Once a folky solo act, Family Cash has evolved into a dreamy, sometimes aggressive four-piece connecting from a wide range of musical backgrounds & an explosive live performance to boot. We often figure it out as we go and it seems to be a goo Read more

Lineup

Family Cash , Golf Alpha Bravo

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

