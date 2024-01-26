Top track

Wounded

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

To Kill A King

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wounded
Got a code?

About

The Leeds-born, London-based indie band announce a UK headline tour to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Cannibals With Cutlery.’ The five-piece, who have been on hiatus following the release of their third al Read more

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

To Kill a King

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.