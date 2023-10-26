DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FEEDBACK - A NIGHT OF MUSIC IN SUPPORT OF CARDIAC RISK IN THE YOUNG
Tris & The Tribe
Tris and the Tribe is a London-based band which is the brainchild of singer-songwriter and guitarist Tris Puri. Tris has performed and worked in studios across London an
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.