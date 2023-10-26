Top track

Off The Cuff
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

FEEDBACK - A NIGHT OF MUSIC IN SUPPORT OF CARDIAC RISK IN THE YOUNG

Tris & The Tribe

Tris and the Tribe is a London-based band which is the brainchild of singer-songwriter and guitarist Tris Puri. Tris has performed and worked in studios across London an Read more

Presented by Off The Cuff.

Lineup

1
The Mounts, Keystone, Fresh Arms and 1 more

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

