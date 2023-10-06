DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EUFORIA X THE CLASSIC CAT PRESENT: PHASE 1

The Classic Cat
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyWest Hollywood
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

EUFORIA x The Classic CatPresent: Phase 1

J﻿oin us on the Launch of Euforia, where we rise above the ordinary, coming together as a community of free spirits, bound by the music. It's a celebration of life, a deep connection of souls, an experience that d Read more

Presented by Euforia Ofc.

Lineup

Annie Sollange

Venue

The Classic Cat

8830 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, California 90069, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.