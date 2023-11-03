DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Night Tube London: Kojay + The Oblong

The Ton of Brix
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Night Tube take Ton of Brix once more to showcase self proclaimed ‘DJ, here to get you moving” KOJAY, making his way across the big smoke for a show filled with tracks to get you grooving. Expect a bit of everything from this renowned party starter who tor Read more

Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.