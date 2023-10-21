DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Night At San Junipero | New Season Premiere

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartySegrate
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

EARLY BIRD: 5 + d.p. (disponibilità limitatissima)

FINAL RELEASE: 9,99

Ti ricordiamo che per accedere è obbligatoria la tessera Arci, per farla ti consigliamo di compilare la preadesione online sul nostro sito https://www.circolomagnolia.it/tessera-arci/ Read more

Presentato da Circolo Magnolia.

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.