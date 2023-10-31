DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DRAMA, il queer cabaret più grande e assurdo d’Italia, arriva all’Eremo con un horror show speciale…
Drag queen, drag king, burlesque, stand-up comedy, musica live e sorprese da URLO.
Special guest internazionale e per la prima volta in Italia: CHARITY K
