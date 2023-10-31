Top track

DRAMA HORROR SHOW

Eremo Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DRAMA, il queer cabaret più grande e assurdo d’Italia, arriva all’Eremo con un horror show speciale…

Drag queen, drag king, burlesque, stand-up comedy, musica live e sorprese da URLO.

Special guest internazionale e per la prima volta in Italia: CHARITY K Read more

Presentato da Eremo Club

Lineup

1
Protopapa, David Blank, Playgirls from Caracas and 1 more

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

