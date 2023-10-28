Top track

Burna Boy - Last Last

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afrobeats Halloween Party (Liverpool)

Arts Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burna Boy - Last Last
Got a code?

About

🎃 Afrobeats Halloween Party 🎃

Get ready for the spookiest and grooviest night of the year! Join us for an electrifying Afrobeats Halloween Party that will have you vibing all night long.

Expect Afrobeat vibes with hottest Djs playing the likes of Asake Read more

Presented by Amapiano Party
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Arts Club

90 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.