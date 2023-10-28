DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎃 Afrobeats Halloween Party 🎃
Get ready for the spookiest and grooviest night of the year! Join us for an electrifying Afrobeats Halloween Party that will have you vibing all night long.
Expect Afrobeat vibes with hottest Djs playing the likes of Asake
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.