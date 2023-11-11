Top track

Au Jus

Carl Stone at 70, Three Night Residency Part III

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Black Editions and 2220 Arts Present three evenings celebrating the 70th birthday of composer and Los Angeles native CARL STONE, November 9, 10 & 11 2023.

Carl Stone at 70, PART III: SATURDAY NOVEMBER 11th

Carl Stone solo performance

Ho Ban (Gloria C Read more

Presented by Black Editions LLC and 2220 Arts + Archives
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

