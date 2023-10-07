DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Night Rock N' Roll Circus

The Jacaranda
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:45 pm
GigsLiverpool
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
As midnight approaches on Saturday night in Liverpool and the city’s musicians pass the good-time baton to the city’s DJs, one defiant venue stands tall and says “You know what, we’re not finished yet…” and that venue is The Jacaranda

The Jacaranda's Late

Presented by Jacaranda Records.

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open11:45 pm

