Electric Abyss: Late Night

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Electric Abyss is an event series cultivating dark electronic music. Its Late Night offshoot focuses on bringing some of the best established and upcoming DJs ensuring a night of raw, experimental, and danceable sound.

Fresh from a recent Boiler Room set, Read more

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

