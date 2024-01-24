Top track

Acantha Lang - He Said / She Said

Acantha Lang

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£15

About

Acantha Lang is armed with passion, a unique perspective, and a voice that stops people in their tracks.

Lang effortlessly blends Stax-inspired funk with Southern blues, as she tells highly personal tales atop spirited, shimmering grooves. Her storytellin Read more

Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
Lineup

Acantha Lang

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

