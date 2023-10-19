Top track

Matias Aguayo - El Camarón - Ricardo Villalobos Remix

Mystic Night Ft Matias Aguayo

Proyecto Tulum
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $30.31

About

Join us for an incredible night of music as Mystic Groove Records presents an unforgettable performance by Matias Aguayo at Proyecto Tulum Wynwood in Miami, FL, USA.

Organizado por Mystic Groove.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

ZIF, Matias Aguayo

Venue

Proyecto Tulum

2701 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

